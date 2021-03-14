Urban Company to onboard over 20,000 service professionals this year

-
ALSO READ
Ratan Tata-backed Urban Co starts unlimited mental health leave for staff
63 members of 4 militant groups surrender in Assam before CM Sonowal
Covid-19 crisis: India may mobilise pharmacists to administer vaccine
Urban Company introduces unlimited mental health leave policy for employees
Urban Company logs strong biz post lockdown, confident of doubling revenue
-
Home services marketplace Urban Company on Sunday said it aims to onboard over 20,000 professionals on its platform this year to meet the strong growth in demand for various services post the lockdown.
Currently, the company has more than 40,000 gig workers on its platform, of which over 35,000 are present in India. Of the total base of gig workers on the platform in India, more than one-third are women working as beauticians and massage therapists, Urban Company co-founder Varun Khaitan told PTI.
"We have accelerated our pace of onboarding more service professionals in line with our 2021 business growth plan...We plan to onboard more than 50 per cent gig workers on our platform in line with our 2021 strategy," he added.
Khaitan pointed out that the company has onboarded 10,000 AC technicians to prepare for the 2021 summer season as it expects the demand for AC servicing to more than double this year.
"We plan to service about 3 million ACs covering 1.5 million households across the country in the next 2-3 months," he added.
Khaitan noted that over the last few months, the company has also started operations in cities including Bhopal, Coimbatore, Kochi, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra and Guwahati, and that Urban Company will launch operations in a few more cities over March and April.
He said the gig model aligns gig workers with good quality customer experience.
"By virtue of the model, they are able to earn more than their counterparts in the traditional industry setup. Further, it's scalable; reflective in our mission to create one million micro entrepreneurs in the next five years," he added.
Khaitan said the company is also focussing extensively on training its service professionals.
"We have built an in-house team of over 200 full-time trainers, who train between 3,000 to 5,000 professionals a month. These training (and retraining) programmes focus on both core skills and soft skills, and can last anywhere from one week to two months," he said.
He explained that prior to March 2020, the company trained professionals in its training centres spread across the country but with the pandemic and ensuing lockdown, training efforts were moved online.
"Our Tech team developed the entire backend infrastructure required to deliver these training modules virtually -- from WHO protocols on hygiene and safety to skill-specific modules and tests...Now, as things start to open up more, we will also resume conducting physical training sessions in our approximately 100 training classrooms present pan-India," Khaitan said.
He added that the company will continue to use its virtual training module as well for some parts of the training programme that can be done remotely.
Further, Urban Company has an agreement with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) that issue skill certificates to its fleet of service professionals upon clearing the required assessments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU