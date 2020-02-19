USFDA nod to Unit IV a breather for Aurobindo Pharma; share price up 20.4%

Aurobindo Pharma got a big relief with its Unit IV, an injectables plant located Hyderabad, receiving an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA. Investors too celebrated with the company’s share price surging 20.4 per cent on Wednesday, leading to an increase of Rs 5,980 crore in its market value to Rs 35,288 crore on the BSE.

An EIR with Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status means that the FDA is not likely to take any action, which could otherwise had hampered drug supplies to the US from this facility. The Street was surprised as analysts were factoring in a ...