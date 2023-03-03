JUST IN
Valuation comfort remains with PSU banks despite sharp gains
NCLAT dismisses ex-Sintex Industries CMD Rahul Patel's plea on insolvency
Valuation comfort remains with PSU banks despite sharp gains

The entire sector has beaten the Nifty (up 6 per cent in the same period) comfortably - the Bank Nifty, which includes both private and PSU banks, is up 16.6 per cent

Topics
PSU Banks | Banks | Markets

Devangshu Datta 

Bank, Banks, foreign banks

Despite rising interest rates, and high inflation, the banking sector is doing well, on the back of a recovering economy. The last couple of quarters indicate credit demand is picking up and Return on Assets (RoA) is more than acceptable at the moment. The PSU bank pack may be more interesting at the moment simply due to being valued at far lower multiples than the private banks.

Read our full coverage on PSU Banks

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 21:58 IST

