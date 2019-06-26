Valuation gains from non-cigarette businesses likely for ITC's investors

Stock valuation represented by price-to-earnings or P/E multiple of ITC has always remained way below some of the major fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) players (see table), thanks to the company’s over dependence on cigarette business, which is highly exposed to regulatory changes.

However, the company’s increasing focus on non-cigarette business, tilting more towards other-FMCG segment (includes packaged food brands like Bingo!, Aashirvaad, YiPPee!, Sunfeast, Classmate (education segment), Fiama and Savlon (personal care), among others, is expected to fuel ITC's ...