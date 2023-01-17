VC firm Z3Partners closes Rs 550 cr fund to invest in early-growth startups

Z3Partners, a leader in tech and digital investment in India, on Tuesday said it has closed its latest fund at Rs 550 crore that will primarily invest in 8-10 early-growth, digital and tech startups, with a ticket size of Rs 50-80 crore.

Leading global and domestic institutions and family offices, including HDFC Life and SIDBI, participated in the fund.

Z3Partners said it has already made five investments in cybersecurity startup Cyfirma, social e-commerce firm DealShare, agri-tech platform Gramophone, SaaS-based logistics management leader Shipsy and AI-led celebrity engagement platform True-Fan.

DealShare turned unicorn in 2022 after its $165 million Series E financing round.

"Our vision is to identify the most disruptive and cutting edge and provide them with necessary support to grow into market leaders," said Gautam Patel, Founder and Managing Partner.

The VC firm also announced the joining of Rishi Maheshwari as a Co-founder and Managing Partner. Maheshwari has held several senior management and board positions in organisations locally and internationally.

"Through my time with Goldman Sachs in the US, and private and public growth investing thereafter, I have had the privilege to build a strong understanding of, and supportive ecosystem across, both developed and emerging economies," said Maheshwari.

"India continues to be an attractive investment destination coupled with the government's focus on driving growth through digital transformation representing a unique and exciting time for venture investing," he added.

The Z3Partners Fund closely engages with founders to help them refine their go-to-market strategy and makes customer introductions to accelerate growth.

Founded in 2019 by Patel, having invested in Bigbasket, MedGenome, OfBusiness and Pepperfry, Z3Partners invests across early-growth in Series A and B stage.

