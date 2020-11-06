Vedanta's consolidated Q2 PAT down 40% at Rs 1,644 cr on higher tax outgo

Anil Agarwal-led Limited reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,644 crore in the September quarter, down 40 per cent from same period last year as high tax expense ate into the company’s bottomline.

Consolidated net sales of the company in the quarter gone stood at Rs 20,804 crore, down 4.3 per cent from same period last year on the back of lower volumes in the oil & gas business and weak commodity prices, partially offset by higher volumes at domestic business and rupee depreciation.

The company posted strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 6,531 crore in the period under review, up 45 per cent from corresponding period last year as total expenses declined 16 per cent YoY, lending firm support to earnings of the company.

“ has reported the highest quarterly operating result for more than two years. Our key growth projects are back on track and the expansion is being delivered through strict capital allocation and balance sheet focus, aimed at creating value for our stakeholders. Our large scale, diversified portfolio, positions us well to deliver strong margins and cash flows through the commodity cycle. is fully committed to sustainable growth and contribute significantly towards building a self-reliant India," the release quoted Sunil Duggal, chief executive officer at Vedanta as saying.

Depreciation and amortization for Q2 FY2021 stood at Rs 1,938 crore, down 19 per cent, primarily due to impairment of assets in oil & gas business in Q4 FY2020, and Skorpion mine put under care and maintenance since April 2020.

A total tax outgo of Rs 2,369 crore in the September quarter as against a tax credit of Rs 1,609 crore in the corresponding period last year hurt the company’s bottomline. Of the total tax outgo, deferred tax on intragroup profit distribution was the highest at Rs 1,187 crore.

“Consequent to the declaration of dividend by subsidiaries, the unabsorbed depreciation as per tax and MAT (minimum alternate tax) balances have been utilized by the company leading to a deferred tax charge of Rs 1,187 crore,” said the company in its foot notes.

The company's gross debt stood at Rs 62,759 crore as on 30 September 2020, higher by Rs 4,191 crore as compared to preceding quarter mainly due to temporary borrowing at domestic business.

Meanwhile, net debt in the period under review was at Rs 27,190 crore as on 30 September 2020, up Rs 92 crore compared to June quarter.

The company’s total cash and cash equivalent stand at Rs 35,569 crore in the September quarter.