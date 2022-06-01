Vedanta's panel of directors to consider raising up to Rs 4,100 cr via NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Housing Fin to raise Rs 3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures
Fabric-maker Raymond to raise Rs 100 cr through non-convertible debentures
Grasim to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via debentures to fund capex programme
Vedanta says directors' panel approves raising up to Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs
Air India to prepay debentures at a premium on investors' insistence
-
Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said a committee of its directors will meet this week to consider raising up to Rs 4,100 crore via debentures.
"The company proposes to offer rated, secured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 4,100 crore in one or more tranches and in this regard, is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Directors on Saturday, June 4," Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing.
The above issuance is pursuant to the board of directors' resolutions passed at their meetings on May 7, 2019 and October 3, 2020.
Vedanta Limited is a globally diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil and gas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU