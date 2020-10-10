Vedanta says delisting offer has failed; tendered shares to be returned

The de-listing offer of Ltd has failed, according to the the BSE website.

"We have been informed by Resources Limited and its indirect subsidiaries namely, Holdings Mauritius Limited and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II Limited, (collectively to be referred as “Acquirers”) that the Offer is deemed to have failed in terms of Regulation 19(1) of the Regulations," said the statement on the stock exchange site.

To de-list the shares from the stock exchanges, Vedanta’s UK promoters required 134 crore shares.

"The total number of Offer Shares validly tendered by the Public Shareholders in the Offer is 1,25,47,16,610 Offer Shares, which is less than the minimum number of Offer Shares required to be accepted by the Acquirers in order for the Delisting Offer to be successful," the statement added.

Vedanta promoters wanted to buy out 169.73 crore shares or 47.67 per cent stake held by the public to delist the firm.

Vedanta closed at Rs 122.10 on the BSE on Friday, a gain of 3.83 per cent over the previous close.