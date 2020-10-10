Vedanta says delisting offer has failed; tendered shares to be returned

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta hits 10% upper circuit on delisting plan; stock up 27% in 3 days
Vedanta tanks 15% on heavy volume; logs sharpest intra-day fall since March
Vedanta: Delisting price may be significantly higher, say analysts
Vedanta delisting fate to be known next week, price likely at Rs 160-170
Vedanta shares tank on delisting uncertainty; shareholders told to bid up
-
The de-listing offer of Vedanta Ltd has failed, according to the the BSE website.
"We have been informed by Vedanta Resources Limited and its indirect subsidiaries namely, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius Limited and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II Limited, (collectively to be referred as “Acquirers”) that the Delisting Offer is deemed to have failed in terms of Regulation 19(1) of the Delisting Regulations," said the statement on the stock exchange site.
To de-list the shares from the stock exchanges, Vedanta’s UK promoters required 134 crore shares.
"The total number of Offer Shares validly tendered by the Public Shareholders in the Delisting Offer is 1,25,47,16,610 Offer Shares, which is less than the minimum number of Offer Shares required to be accepted by the Acquirers in order for the Delisting Offer to be successful," the statement added.
Vedanta promoters wanted to buy out 169.73 crore shares or 47.67 per cent stake held by the public to delist the firm.
Vedanta closed at Rs 122.10 on the BSE on Friday, a gain of 3.83 per cent over the previous close.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU