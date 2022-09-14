JUST IN
Tata Power to develop 4 MWp solar project at Tata Motors' Pune plant
Flying economy, premium economy, business, first class: What's the deal
With new hotel brands, ITC checks in with 'house of brands' model
Top headlines: Byju's FY21 losses widen; India's Aug trade deficit doubles
Housing finance companies' AUM to grow 10-12% in FY23, says CRISIL
KPI Green Energy inks PPAs with 6 companies to supply green power
Indian auto industry should aim for higher quality: Maruti Suzuki's Ayukawa
With a loss of Rs 4,500 crore, Byju's FY21 report card has many red marks
Land deals worth $1.1 bn closed in Jan-Jun across top 8 cities: CII-CBRE
Vedanta to create hub to manufacture iPhones, TV equipment in India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata Power to develop 4 MWp solar project at Tata Motors' Pune plant
Business Standard

Vedanta sees no funding problems for $19.5-bn chip JV with Foxconn

Vedanta chairman says chips from Gujarat would help to foster clusters of companies that could make products like iPhones, television sets, laptops and other electronic goods in India

Topics
Vedanta  | Foxconn | fundings

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal during an MoU signing ceremony between Vedanta-Foxconn Group and Government of Gujarat for manufacturing semiconductor and display fab in the state, in A
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal during an MoU signing ceremony between Vedanta-Foxconn Group and Government of Gujarat for manufacturing semiconductor and display fab in the state, in A

India's Vedanta does not see any funding problems for a $19.5 billion semiconductor venture with Taiwan's Foxconn, its chairman told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, adding he hoped the project would foster local electronics clusters.

Metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta on Tuesday signed an agreement with the western Indian state of Gujarat for the project, which it expects will start commercial production in about two years.

"Foxconn has taken equity. They will bring their own money," Vedanta's Anil Agarwal said. "With the reputation of ours and Foxconn, money will never be a constraint." He said the chips from Gujarat would help to foster clusters of companies that could make products like iPhones, television sets, laptops and other electronic goods in India.

Vedanta shares closed up 10.1% in a wider Mumbai market that closed ended lower on Wednesday.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Vedanta

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 19:22 IST

`
.