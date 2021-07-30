Vedanta starts winding-off operations at oxygen plant in Tuticorin

-
-
Vedanta Ltd on Friday said its oxygen plant at its copper smelting unit, Sterlite Copper, in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukodi will start winding-off of operations.
According to Vedanta, the start of winding-off operations on Friday is done to allow enough time for the defrosting process before the date indicated by the Supreme Court.
"Our application for extension of the facility for a period of 6 months, is listed to be heard by the Hon'ble Supreme Court on August 6, 2021," it said.
As per the apex court's order on April 27, 2021, Vedanta has completed the three month duration granted by the court to operate the oxygen plant until July 31, 2021.
The company said, till date it has supplied 2,132 tons of medical grade oxygen and has a stock of 134 ton liquid medical oxygen.
The company said it is optimistic of further orders from the Supreme Court on resuming production.
"We have also requested the state government to allow us 2 MW of power supply, which will be used to keep the oxygen plant in standby condition and will also be essential in dispatching the stock of oxygen remaining at our plant," Vedanta said.
The Tamil Nadu government had ordered the closure of the copper smelter plant in 2018 following a violent protest that led to the death of 13 persons in police firing.
The Supreme Court had allowed the company to operate its oxygen plant in April when the country faced shortage of oxygen while treating the Covid-19 patients.
Sterlite Copper has 1,050 ton per day (tpd) oxygen production capacity of which 200 tpd will be liquid oxygen and the balance is in gaseous form.
The 400,000 tonne Sterlite copper smelter plant has been operating in Thoothukodi for over 25 years with a cumulative investment of about Rs 3,000 crore but was closed after the violence and opposition by locals.
