Vedanta says total production at Zinc International rises 62% in Q1

Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said that total production at Zinc International rose 62 per cent to 61,000 tonnes in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
"Total production for Q1 FY22 was 61,000 tonnes, higher by 62 per cent as compared to Q1 FY21 mainly due to higher Gamsberg production due to ramp up and COVID lockdown restrictions which were in place in Q1 FY21," Vedanta said in a filing to the BSE.
The company said that the cast metal aluminium production (including trial run) at its smelters in Jharsuguda and BALCO increased by 17 per cent to 5,49,000 tonnes in Q1 FY'22, over the year-ago period mainly due to ramp-up of pots.
With regard to iron ore business it said that there was no production at Goa due to suspension of mining operations.
"We continue to engage with the Government for resumption of mining operations," it said.
At Karnataka, production volume in Q1 FY'22 was 1.4 million tonnes, higher by 53 per cent as compared to Q1 FY'21 and 24 per cent sequentially. Last year Q1 had impact of nationwide COVID 19 lockdown.
Pig iron production was at 2,02,000 tonnes in Q1 FY'22, higher by 85 per cent as compared to Q1 FY'21 and 29 percent sequentially, it said.
Last year, the first quarter had impact of nationwide COVID 19 lockdown. One of the major furnaces, whose relining activity was completed in Q4 FY'21, is running stable.
With regard to steel segment it said that total saleable production for Q1 FY'22 was 2,89,000 tonnes, higher by 8 per cent as compared to Q1 FY'21, Vedanta said.
