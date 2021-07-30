Blue Dart Express posts Rs 31 crore net profit for June quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sea change: Global freight industry sails out of the digital dark ages
Blue Dart: Near-term margins to stay elevated, upside could be limited
Gateway Distriparks fourth-quarter net jumps four-fold to Rs 46.60 crore
SoftBank to take 40% stake in warehouse robotics firm AutoStore for $2.8 bn
Blue Dart to operate drones for delivery of vaccines and medicines
-
Blue Dart Express on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.27 crore for the quarter ended June 30.
However, the company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 125.84 crore in the year-ago period, Blue Dart Express said in a filing to the BSE.
Its consolidated total income during April-June 2021 period increased to Rs 872.81 crore, compared with Rs 418.83 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
"Against the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic and as we battle several new variants, Blue Dart's business continues to remain agile and adaptive to the changing external environment.
"Our results mirror a recovering economy that is increasingly trusting the digitisation process and a sustainable e-commerce boom. We benefit strongly from both," Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU