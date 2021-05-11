Vedanta to set up 100-bed hospital for Covid patients in Rajasthan's Barmer

Oil and gas company Limited has started setting up a 100-bed field hospital for patients in Barmer district of Rajasthan, according to a release.

The hospital, a part of the company's initiative of creating an additional capacity of 1,000 critical care beds across 10 cities of the country, will be ready in the next a few days, it said.

The company has pledged Rs 150 crore to help the country in its fight against the rapidly spreading second wave of COVID-19. This is over and above Rs 201 crore that was spent by the group last year, the release said.

The 100-bed state-of-the-art field hospital in Barmer will cater to COVID-19 patients. The hospital will be housed in air-conditioned tents with full electrical support and designed specifically for COVID care. The critical care facilities will have 90 beds equipped with oxygen support while the remaining will have ventilator support, the release said.

The company recently converted a girl's college in Barmer into a 100-bed COVID care centre in collaboration with the district administration and the Health Department.

