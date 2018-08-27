Videocon, 10 other firms to move to restricted trading segment from Sep 3

As many as 11 including and will be shifted to the restricted trading category from September 3 for not complying with listing rules related to shareholding disclosures.

BSE and NSE have said in separate notices that PNB fraud accused Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems, and five other companies, which are already in the restricted trade or Z category for other violations, have also failed to comply with disclosure norms.

The move is part of the surveillance review to ensure market safety and safeguard interest of investors.

BSE will be shifting a total of 11 stocks -- Bilpower, Cals Refineries, Citizen Yarns, Gemini Communication, & Agencies, Jyoti Overseas, KGN Enterprises, KGN Industries, Layla Textile and Traders, and to the trade-to-trade or Z group segment.

Of these, the NSE has decided to transfer three common stocks -- Videocon Industries, and to the Z category.

In the trade-to-trade segment, no speculative trading is allowed and delivery of shares and payment of consideration amount are mandatory.

According to the exchanges, these 11 have not submitted the shareholding pattern report for two consecutive quarters -- March and June this year, violating Sebi's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations.

"These scrips will be transferred to 'Z' group with effect from September 3, 2018," they added.

The Z group includes that have failed to comply with the listing requirements or not resolved investor complaints or not made required arrangements with the depositories - CDSL and NSDL - for dematerialisation of their securities.

Earlier this month, the exchanges announced that they will suspend trading in shares of nine firms including and from September 10 for non submission of financial results for December 2017 and March 2018 quarters.

However, if a company complies with the provisions of the listing regulations on or before the date prescribed by the exchanges, the trading in its security will not be suspended. In case of BSE, the date is September 4, while for the NSE, it is September 5.