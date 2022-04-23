Career banker Vishakha Mulye to be new CEO of Aditya Birla Capital

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Capital Q3 consolidated net doubles to Rs 577 cr
TiE names Kumar Mangalam Birla as Global Entrepreneur of the year
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to take over Reebok's operations in India
Accenture to drive digital transformation at Aditya Birla Fashion
Birla Corp December qtr net down 59% to Rs 60 cr as cement demand shrinks
-
Vishakha Mulye will be the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL). Mulye, executive director of ICICI Bank, will succeed Ajay Srivinasan, present MD & CEO of ABCL. She will join ABCL on June 01, 2022.
Mulye will work as chief executive officer (designate) with an overlap of one month with Ajay Srinivasan to ensure smooth transition of leadership. She will take charge of her role as the CEO of Aditya Birla Capital Limited post this period of overlap, ABCL informed BSE.
Srivinasan plans to move out of the current role and he shall be taking up another role within the Aditya Birla Group.
The board of directors at a meeting Saturday approved Mulye's appointment.
Vishakha Mulye, a chartered accountant, is a career banker. Presently, she is in charge of multiple banking operations at ICICI Bank. She has put in papers and will at the bank till end of May 2022.
In a career spanning 30 years, Mulye has held many significant roles, led several strategic initiatives and worked with insurance as well private capital arm of ICICI group. She led the team that planned and executed the merger of ICICI Limited and ICICI Bank in 2002, which transformed ICICI from a Public Financial Institution to the largest private sector Bank.
She also led the team which negotiated and concluded the merger of erstwhile Sangli Bank with ICICI Bank and handled various other acquisitions including ITC Classic and Anagram Finance, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU