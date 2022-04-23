Career banker Vishakha Mulye to be new CEO of Aditya Birla Capital

Vishakha Mulye will be the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Ltd (ABCL). Mulye, executive director of ICICI Bank, will succeed Ajay Srivinasan, present MD & of ABCL. She will join ABCL on June 01, 2022.

Mulye will work as chief executive officer (designate) with an overlap of one month with Ajay Srinivasan to ensure smooth transition of leadership. She will take charge of her role as the of Limited post this period of overlap, ABCL informed BSE.

Srivinasan plans to move out of the current role and he shall be taking up another role within the Aditya Birla Group.

The board of directors at a meeting Saturday approved Mulye's appointment.

Vishakha Mulye, a chartered accountant, is a career banker. Presently, she is in charge of multiple banking operations at ICICI Bank. She has put in papers and will at the bank till end of May 2022.

In a career spanning 30 years, Mulye has held many significant roles, led several strategic initiatives and worked with insurance as well private capital arm of ICICI group. She led the team that planned and executed the merger of ICICI Limited and ICICI Bank in 2002, which transformed ICICI from a Public Financial Institution to the largest private sector Bank.

She also led the team which negotiated and concluded the merger of erstwhile Sangli Bank with ICICI Bank and handled various other acquisitions including ITC Classic and Anagram Finance, it said.