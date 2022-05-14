Vistara launches fast-track security clearance for biz travellers at London

has at London's launched a fast-track security clearance mechanism for business class passengers who have to depart on its flight to Delhi.

In a statement, Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "Starting May 11, our business class customers departing from are able to avoid long queues for security checks and breeze through the Fast-Track Security gates thereby enjoying a seamless experience."



operates a daily flight on the Delhi-London-Delhi route using its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The airline's CEO Vinod Kannan had on May 11 called as its "crown jewel" among the 10 non-Indian destinations to where it operates flights.

He said, "For now, we are very, very happy with the route (Delhi-London-Delhi), the load factors are very strong. The average load factors are in excess of 80-85 per cent and the front-end cabins are well subscribed."



"If we did have the aircraft, Europe would definitely be a focus point, probably with a second London-Delhi (flight) if we get the slots, and Paris and Frankfurt would go up to daily. The US is a sector we would look at further down the line," he added.

