Vistara launches fast-track security clearance for biz travellers at London

Vistara has at London's Heathrow airport launched a fast-track security clearance mechanism for business class passengers who have to depart on its flight to Delhi.
In a statement, Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "Starting May 11, our business class customers departing from London Heathrow airport are able to avoid long queues for security checks and breeze through the Fast-Track Security gates thereby enjoying a seamless experience."
Vistara operates a daily flight on the Delhi-London-Delhi route using its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
The airline's CEO Vinod Kannan had on May 11 called London as its "crown jewel" among the 10 non-Indian destinations to where it operates flights.
He said, "For now, we are very, very happy with the route (Delhi-London-Delhi), the load factors are very strong. The average load factors are in excess of 80-85 per cent and the front-end cabins are well subscribed."
"If we did have the aircraft, Europe would definitely be a focus point, probably with a second London-Delhi (flight) if we get the slots, and Paris and Frankfurt would go up to daily. The US is a sector we would look at further down the line," he added.
