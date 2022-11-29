JUST IN
Vistara to merge with Tata Group-owned Air India: Singapore Airlines

Tata group owns a 51 per cent stake in Vistara, and the remaining 49 per cent shareholding is with Singapore Airlines (SIA)

Vistara | Singapore Airlines | Air India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vistara
Singapore Airlines on Tuesday said Vistara will be merged with Tata group-owned Air India.

Tata group owns a 51 per cent stake in Vistara, and the remaining 49 per cent shareholding is with Singapore Airlines (SIA).

As part of the transaction, SIA will also invest Rs 2,058.5 crore in Air India.

"This would give SIA a 25.1 per cent stake in an enlarged Air India group with a significant presence in all key market segments. SIA and Tata aim to complete the merger by March 2024, subject to regulatory approvals," SIA said in a release.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 16:44 IST

