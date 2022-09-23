Tata Sons to offer stakes in Vistara to Singapore Airlines: Report

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo stock may reach for the skies soon if fuel prices cool off: Analysts
Tata Sons to shift 4 group airlines under one office roof in Gurgaon
IndiGo's new CEO Pieter Elbers takes over, eyes 'new frontiers'
Akasa looks to undercut IndiGo as battle for cheapest airfares heats up
IndiGo's Ronojoy Dutta on the airline's performance and the horizon ahead
-
Tata Sons is eyeing to offer a stake in Air India to Singapore Airlines (SIA) as a part of the adjustment to merge Vistara with Air India. SIA owns a 49 per cent stake in Vistara's parent company Tata SIA Airlines, a report by Economic Times (ET) added.
With the merger of Vistara and Air India, Tata Sons is aiming to keep only one airline brand under its ambit. The group currently owns a 51 per cent stake in Vistara.
After the merger, Air India will become India's largest airline behind IndiGo. The company is also planning to merge other airlines under one brand, including AirAsia India, and Air India Express.
"Consolidating the three airlines — AirAsia, Vistara and Air India — would not only provide the Tatas with greater operational efficiency, but they will also be able to benefit from better bargaining power in their dealings with OEMs such as aircraft and engine manufacturers," Vihang Virkar, partner at Lumiere Law Partners told ET.
Air India has a legacy of over 75 years and is a more dominant brand, the report added.
"With Vistara and AirAsia having recently commenced international operations, using the brand name 'Air India' would most certainly benefit them," Virkar added.
N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons chairman, had earlier stated that the group's airline businesses are operating on thin margins, and must be consolidated to ensure operational efficiencies and keep control of costs.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 11:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU