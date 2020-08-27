Vistara to show yoga-based flight safety video in A321neo, B787-9 aircraft

from Thursday onwards will introduce a new flight safety video in its A321neo and B787-9 aircraft that will combine necessary safety instructions demonstrated through various Yoga asanas, the airline said.

The key objective of the video is to demonstrate safety instructions in a visually appealing manner to hold the interest and attention of passengers, it noted.

"The new safety video combines necessary safety instructions demonstrated through various Yoga asanas or postures," the full-service carrier said in a press release.

has 43 aircraft in its fleet, including two B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and one A321neo aircraft.

It said the video was filmed over 14 days in cities and towns of four Indian states and a Union Territory, featuring a senior member of the airline's cabin crew and a certified yoga instructor.

When an airline does not have an in-flight safety video to show to all passengers, the flight's cabin crew members have to demonstrate the safety instructions standing in the aisle.

