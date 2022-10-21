JUST IN
Chinese loan apps: ED freezes fresh deposits worth Rs 78 cr after raids
Botminds' new certification program to upskill 90% of automation developers
NCLAT directs Jet Airways' new owner to clear unpaid provident fund, dues
Poonawalla Fincorp reports highest-ever profit at Rs 163 cr in Sep quarter
Motilal Oswal invests Rs 260 cr in 3 projects of Urbanrise-Alliance Group
CCI's Rs 1,338-cr penalty a 'major setback' for Indian consumers: Google
ADIA, KKR, Brookfield to invest in UPL companies as restructuring move
ADIA, Brookfield, KKR to invest Rs 4k cr in UPL's pure-play biz platforms
A family at war: Kirloskar siblings await SC judgement on arbitration
DGCA lifts 50% cap restrictions on SpiceJet, to operate with full capacity
You are here: Home » Companies » News
CCI says Google's penalty amount 'provisional', awaits financial details
Business Standard

Vodafone Idea gets approval to raise Rs 1,600 crore from ATC Telecom

Loss-making telecom operator Vodafone Idea board on Friday approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,600 crore from mobile tower company ATC Telecom Infrastructure, the company said

Topics
Vodafone Idea | Vodafone-ATC deal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone Idea

Loss-making telecom operator Vodafone Idea board on Friday approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,600 crore from mobile tower company ATC Telecom Infrastructure, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited at its meeting held today - October 21, 2022 - has, inter-alia, approved issuance of up to 16,000 Indian Rupee denominated optionally convertible, unsecured, unrated and unlisted debentures having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, in one or more tranches, aggregating up to Rs 1,600 crores, convertible into equity shares at a conversion price of Rs 10 per equity share, to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited," VIL said.

The optionally convertible, unlisted, unsecured and unrated debentures (OCDs) will carry a coupon rate of 11.2 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually during its term.

"Maximum OCD term of eighteen (18) months from the date of issue and allotment of the first tranche of OCDs," the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vodafone Idea

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 21:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.