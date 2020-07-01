Vodafone Idea's pre-tax loss rises 73% to Rs 11,742 crore in March quarter

JUST IN
The telecom firm had posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 6,758 crore in the same quarter last year.

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

While the firm’s revenue remained flat on a year-on-year basis, the loss widened due to Rs 6,140 crore worth of exceptional items, which included costs related to merger and integration, additional provisioning for depreciation and impairment.

Vodafone Idea's pre-tax loss rose 73 per cent to Rs 11,742 crore in the March quarter of 2019-20 owing to exceptional expenses.

The telecom firm had posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 6,758 crore in the same quarter last year.

While the firm’s revenue remained flat on a year-on-year basis, the loss widened due to Rs 6,140 crore worth of exceptional items, which included costs related to merger and integration, additional provisioning for depreciation and impairment, and one-time spectrum charges.

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 03:38 IST

