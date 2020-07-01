Vodafone Idea's pre-tax loss rises 73% to Rs 11,742 crore in March quarter

Vodafone Idea's pre-tax loss rose 73 per cent to Rs 11,742 crore in the March quarter of 2019-20 owing to exceptional expenses.

The telecom firm had posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 6,758 crore in the same quarter last year.

While the firm’s revenue remained flat on a year-on-year basis, the loss widened due to Rs 6,140 crore worth of exceptional items, which included costs related to merger and integration, additional provisioning for depreciation and impairment, and one-time spectrum charges.