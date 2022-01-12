Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices, TTML will not become PSUs: Govt

Telecom operators Ltd (VIL), Ltd and (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) will not become public sector undertakings after their interest payable on dues are converted into government equity, the communications ministry said on Wednesday.

The three debt-ridden have proposed to convert their interest liability payable to the government into equity.

"These three will not become PSUs. These three will continue to be managed as professionally run private companies," Telecom ministry said in a statement.

Post conversion, the government would have 35.8 per cent in VIL and the shareholding in TTML at around 9.5 per cent.

