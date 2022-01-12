CarTrade Tech plans to launch 200 abSure outlets across India in 2 years

Automotive platform Tech said on Wednesday it plans to launch over 200 abSure (Absolute Sure) retail outlets, a one-stop tailor-made retail facility, pan-India in the next two years.

The platform had in September last year rolled out the offline/ online service and since then, it has already set up 22 such facilities across 18 cities in the country in partnership with large dealers.

abSure showrooms also offer customers services such as free home car inspection, loan closure assistance, guaranteed ownership transfer and assured payments within 24 hours post-inspection, among others.

The company plans to have over 200 CarWale abSure outlets across the country in the next two years. The company's vision is to ensure that customers can confidently purchase a used car from the comfort of their home with the click of a button.

"We aim to completely digitalise the process of buying and selling cars in India. With the launch of CarWale abSure, we've made it simpler for customers to buy a used car from the comfort of their own homes.

"It is a key initiative of our organisation, and we are committing substantial investments to digitalise the buying and selling journey by collaborating with dealers, manufacturers, and banks," Vinay Sanghi, founder and chairman of Tech, said.

He added that in the next two years, the company will strive to expand its presence across the length and width of India, with over 200 outlets.

These outlets are designed to facilitate the end-to-end customer online buying journey, which includes researching and selecting from a wide range of high-quality certified used cars, understanding pricing, obtaining a pre-approved loan, and finally having the desired car delivered to one's doorstep, the company said.

Tech has a presence across vehicle types and value-added services.

The brand's platforms operate under several brands such as CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz.

These platforms enable new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealerships, vehicle OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and other businesses to buy and sell their vehicles.

