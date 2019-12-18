Voice is the new normal, not just a threat or an opportunity: Virat Tandon

Voice is the primary input mechanism for a significant majority of searches in India already, Virat Tandon tells Alokananda Chakraborty Let's start with VoiceX. What was the need for an agency to specifically cater to the voice needs of advertisers? Voice is the new normal when it comes to a significant segment of users today — broadly the “type-challenged” and the “type-averse”.

In the coming years, both these segments will grow as new users get onto the digital ecosystem with voice as the primary input mechanism. As an agency model focused around ...