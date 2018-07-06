Volvo Cars posts record 33% increase in half-yearly sales in India

Swedish auto maker Cars on Friday reported 33 per cent increase in its half yearly sales in India at 1,242 units on robust performance by

The company had sold 933 units in the January-June period of 2017.

The robust sales performance of 1,242 units is spearheaded by the XC60 which contributed 25 per cent of the total volume, Cars India said in a statement.

Besides, addition of S90 to local assembly, aggressive network expansion and brand engagement programmes led to the best-ever half yearly sales performance for the company, it added.

"The recently launched XC40 is our first offering in the entry level SUV segment and we expect the XC40 to build a new customer base for us and drive sales," Cars India Managing Director Charles Frump said.

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Friday reported 12.4 per cent increase in its half-yearly sales in India at 8,061 units.

On Thursday, had reported 13 per cent growth in the sales of and MINI brand of cars to 5,171 units during the January-June period this year.