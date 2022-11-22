JUST IN
Business Standard

Volvo-Eicher looks to make most of post-pandemic recovery in bus market

Aims to disrupt intercity segment with fully-built luxury coaches

Topics
Volvo Eicher trucks | Volvo | Eicher Motors

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Eicher Motors
VECV is looking at disrupting the inter-city segment with its fully (factory)-built intercity luxury coaches

Two years after Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) acquired the bus business from Volvo Buses and merged it with itself, VECV claims to have one of the strongest line-up across the segment from school bus and ambulance to intercity luxury coaches. It is well poised to benefit from the recovery underway in the segment in the post pandemic world, say company officials. VECV acquired the bus business for Rs 100 crore in 2020.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 19:06 IST

