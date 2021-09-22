Walmart and Flipkart sign an MoU to hand-hold MSMEs in Tamil Nadu

-
Walmart and Flipkart on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu’s Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), to establish long-term cooperation for providing capacity building support to MSMEs in the state.
Through the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme (Walmart Vriddhi), delivered by knowledge partner Swasti, entrepreneurs and small businesses receive training free of cost, through a blended learning approach. The programme provides opportunities to join online, offline and export channels, and reach pan-India and global marketplaces as part of the supply chains of Walmart, Flipkart, and other leading companies. The programme will also organise training seminars and workshops to further enable growth and development of small and medium businesses in the state.
Launched in 2019, the Walmart Vriddhi programme aims to directly train 50,000 MSMEs across India for no cost with the business skills necessary to succeed as suppliers to Walmart, Flipkart, and other global marketplace platforms. Graduates of the programme are expected to play an integral role in helping Walmart triple its annual exports from India to $10 billion by 2027. With e-Institutes in Panipat and Agra, as well as a presence in other locations, the program provides a digitally enhanced learning experience through online modules with personalized feedback and one-on-one advisory sessions. Thousands of entrepreneurs are already working through the multi-level training program, and as a result, many are already selling on the Flipkart marketplace, utilizing their digital capabilities, and selling to customers across India.
On the signing of the MoU, M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said, "Tamil Nadu is home to one of the largest number of MSMEs in the country that are renowned all over the world for their product quality and craftsmanship. Our MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, and their growth is key to helping us achieve our vision of making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030. We welcome the MoU with Walmart, Flipkart and Swasti, that shall further strengthen our MSME ecosystem and allow them to expand their businesses through access to online and offline retail."
Nidhi Munjal, Vice President, International Partnership Services, Walmart, said, “Through Walmart Vriddhi, we look forward to partnering with the Government of Tamil Nadu and supporting their efforts to build a robust MSME ecosystem, by providing potential access to online and offline markets in India and globally as well as providing local training and support, free of cost. We are committed to tripling our exports from India to $10 billion annually by 2027, and will keep extending our support to small businesses, enabling them to grow and prosper."
Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director and Head – Marketplace, Flipkart said, “Through programs like Walmart Vriddhi and Flipkart Samarth, we are committed to empowering Tamil Nadu's MSMEs, artisans and craftsmen and will continue providing them the ecosystem support they require to grow and benefit through wider access eCommerce marketplace operations."
