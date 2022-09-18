JUST IN
Mixed airfare trends after cap removal; passenger traffic on rise: Experts
Bridgestone looks to scale up manufacturing capacity by 10% next year
Chip crunch driving used-vehicle sales, Shriram Automall revenues up 52%
Vedanta-Foxconn plant site in Gujarat to be finalised in 2 weeks: Official
Withdraw confidentiality breach allegations: IDBI Trustee asks Rel Capital
Hard choice for MSME med device makers: Get licence by Oct 1 or shut shop
Mahindra Group sells 30% stake in renewable arm for Rs 2,317 crore
Meet Karan Adani, eldest son of Gautam Adani set takeover as chair of ACC
Amara Raja bets on EV sector; expects turnover to touch Rs 3,000 cr by 2025
ONGC wants govt to scrap windfall tax, use dividend to tap into earnings
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Mixed airfare trends after cap removal; passenger traffic on rise: Experts
Business Standard

Walmart-backed PhonePe asks NPCI to extend the volume cap deadline

With this move, NPCI was aiming to reduce the concentration risk in the system and potentially curb the dominance of two large players while ensuring other players also get a chance to grow

Topics
PhonePe | NPCI | Digital Payments

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

PhonePe
PhonePe processed almost 48 per cent of the transactions done through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in August

With a little over three months until the volume cap norm on existing third-party application providers (TPAPs) kicks in, Walmart-backed PhonePe has requested the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) to extend the deadline, saying such a move could potentially curtail the growth of digital payments in the country.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on PhonePe

First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 18:07 IST

`
.