Paytm partners PhonePe's parent firm Flipkart for Big Billion Days sale

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, on Thursday announced a collaboration with e-commerce firm Flipkart for its annual festive season sale 'The Big Billion Days' as payments partner.
Flipkart, which owns majority stake in Paytm's competitor PhonePe, will host its annual festive season sale between September 23 - 30, 2022.
"With this partnership, Paytm is offering exciting cashbacks on payments made through Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet," Paytm said in a statement.
Paytm will offer assured cashback of 10 per cent on all transactions, the Noida-based firm said.
"Our association with Flipkart as a payments partner for The Big Billion Days will provide a secure payments experience to millions of shoppers in small cities and towns of India," a Paytm spokesperson said.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 22:41 IST