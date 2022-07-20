Walmart's PhonePe to move headquarters from Singapore to India: Report

-
ALSO READ
PhonePe plans to fill 2800 positions in 12 mths, to hire across functions
PhonePe tops 100 mn transactions a day, does 2.5 bn transactions a month
PhonePe, NITI Aayog partner up to launch fintech open hackathon
PhonePe, NITI Aayog announce FinTech Open Hackathon winners
PhonePe announces cashback offers on gold, silver purchases via its app
-
Walmart group digital payments firm PhonePe is planning to shift its headquarters from Singapore to India, according to a source privy to the development.
Flipkart, the largest shareholder of the firm, will continue to remain headquartered in Singapore and there is no decision to shift its base.
When contacted, a PhonePe spokesperson confirmed the development.
"We are in the process of moving our registered entity from Singapore to India," the PhonePe spokesperson said.
An email query sent to Flipkart elicited no reply.
Flipkart had partially spun-off PhonePe in December 2020 to enable the payments firm to access dedicated capital to fund its long-term ambitions over the next three to four years.
The e-commerce firm continues to be its biggest shareholder.
As per the last fundraise of USD 700 million, about Rs 5,172 crore, PhonePe was valued at USD 5.5 billion.
PhonePe had crossed the 250 million registered user milestone, with over 100 million monthly active users (MAU) generating nearly one billion digital payment transactions in October 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU