War brews between Hindustan Unilever, Sebamed over soap ad campaigns

German personal care company Sebamed has targeted rival Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in a new advertising campaign that is likely to escalate into a bigger war between the two. HUL responded on Sunday to Sebamed’s ad campaign, released on Friday, that directly names and shows brands such as Lux, Dove, Rin and Pears.

The latter are HUL brands, which, Sebamed says, are high on pH value. pH is a measure of how acidic a product is. The lower the pH value, the better it is for the skin. HUL has used Dove cleansing bar to state in print ads (on Sunday) that the latter is the ...