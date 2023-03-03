JUST IN
Business Standard

We hope to capture 5% of the market by 2025: Skoda's Piyush Arora

We project an automotive growth of 6-7 per cent a year in the next decade and electrification growing between 15 and 25 per cent in that time

Topics
Q&A | Skoda | Volkswagen

Pavan Lall 

Piyush Arora, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India
Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

Piyush Arora, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Škoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWPL), in an interview with Pavan Lall, talked about the push in tier-3 and tier-4 cities, how young buyers want a phone on wheels, and why finding the right product mix is the big challenge. Arora, who stepped into the position almost a year ago, has received a clear mandate to develop relevant products for the Indian market, which are also export-ready. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 20:39 IST

