We hope to capture 5% of the market by 2025: Skoda's Piyush Arora

Piyush Arora, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Škoda Auto India (SAVWPL), in an interview with Pavan Lall, talked about the push in tier-3 and tier-4 cities, how young buyers want a phone on wheels, and why finding the right product mix is the big challenge. Arora, who stepped into the position almost a year ago, has received a clear mandate to develop relevant products for the Indian market, which are also export-ready. Edited excerpts: