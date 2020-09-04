JUST IN
KfW IPEX-Bank offers loan of 10 mn euros to Srei Equipment Finance
Business Standard

We'll be profitable again by end of the year: Karan Virwani of WeWork India

In a Q&A, the CEO of the global co-working space company says his firm has been flexible on terms and has also reached out to bigger clients

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

Co-working spaces, which have been hit badly by the pandemic, are expected to grow eventually due to demand for flexible working spaces, property experts have said. Global co-working space company WeWork recently invested $100 million in its Indian unit.

Though it has lost 15 per cent of clients, WeWork India has signed large companies and expects to be profitable again by the end of the year, says its chief executive Karan Virwani in an interview with Raghavendra Kamath. Excerpts: To what extent has Covid-19 impacted your profitability? We were already profitable in the first four ...

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 17:50 IST

