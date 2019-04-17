We're focusing on quality of revenue in large deals: Wipro's BM Bhanumurthy

Despite some good momentum in the large-deal space in FY19, Wipro’s revenue growth continued to lag its larger peers. The company is hopeful that no legal liability will arise from the latest phishing attack.

B M Bhanumurthy, Wipro’s president & chief operating officer, tells Yuvraj Malik & Debasis Mohapatra that the company is making all the right investments for growth. Edited excerpts: Will Wipro have any legal liability arising out of the phishing attack on the company’s IT systems which came to light today? Had there been any such instance in the past? I will ...