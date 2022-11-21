JUST IN
We see growth fuelled by all our business domains: Brigade Group MD
Vikram-S rocket launch shows what an Indian start-up can do: Skyroot exec
Export opportunities limited right now: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao
Fed downshift, China easing may cause India to underperform: Raychaudhuri
Will acquire more firms in India, hire thousands: Insight Enterprises CEO
Invest 80%, keep rest of corpus aside for corrections: Mirae's N Surana
Trying to lock in vendors who don't want to buy from China: Biocon CEO & MD
Deal activity has spiked in India despite global issues: Goldman Sachs MDs
Switch Mobility dilution now will depend much on valuation: Dheeraj Hinduja
Don't mandate localisation; incentivise it: ACMA President Sunjay Kapur
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Adani group's Rs 493-cr open offer for NDTV shares to begin on Tuesday
As moonlighting gains traction, most employees feel it is unethical: Report
Business Standard

We see growth fuelled by all our business domains: Brigade Group MD

'If there is an IT slowdown, we see demand consolidating with branded, listed players like ours as a flight to quality'

Topics
Brigade group | Brigade Enterprises | Q&A

Raghavendra Kamath 

Pavitra Shankar
Pavitra Shankar, executive director, Brigade Group

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Enterprises recently elevated Pavitra Shankar, executive director of the company, and daughter of chairman M R Jaishankar, as the company’s managing director (MD), and Nirupa Shankar as joint MD as part of the succession plan. In conversation with Raghavendra Kamath, Pavitra talks about the company’s plans and her outlook for the sector. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Brigade group

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 20:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.