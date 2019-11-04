We will ensure zero risk to our business, promises Infosys COO Pravin Rao

Whistle-blower allegations notwithstanding, Infosys is not taking even an inch of focus away from its strategy and execution plan, says its Chief Operating Officer U B Pravin Rao. An executive director in the board, Rao, in an interaction with Bibhu Ranjan Mishra and Debasis Mohapatra, says the IT services firm is in a much better position today.

This has already been reflected in its performance, and it’s only going to get better in times to come. Edited excerpts: Just when most thought that Infosys is returning to a steady state, fresh trouble seems to have raised its ugly head. ...