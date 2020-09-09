JUST IN
Weak demand continues to be a main challenge for companies: Survey

More companies (5 percentage points) now expect the economy to come to normal levels in one year than in June

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Weak demand continues to be the key bottleneck for companies as 68 per cent of the firms have called this their biggest challenge in August

A survey, conducted by industry chamber Ficci and Dhruva Advisors, showed that weak demand continues to be the key bottleneck for companies as 68 per cent of the firms have called this their biggest challenge in August, against 57 per cent in June.

This indicated the kind of push from the government that the companies are looking for. In fact, more companies (5 percentage points) now expect the economy to come to normal levels in one year than in June.


