Move to do away with infamous retro tax will boost investment sentiments
Business Standard

West Bengal government to review pending IT projects in state licon

The West Bengal government will hold a meeting with IT executives to review the pending projects in the state, IT and Industry minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday.

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Speaking to reporters here, Chatterjee said the proposed tea meet, to be held on August 11, will also review the Silicon Valley project in New Town where nearly 40 companies have taken land.

"As Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, our job is to create job opportunities by setting up industries. We will be reviewing the IT projects which are pending, including the Silicon Valley", he said.

The meeting will be attended by him, the industry secretary, and WBIDC chairman, Chatterjee added.

Regarding the Silicon Valley project, he said, "we want to know whether the companies which have taken land are facing any problems or not. We want to solve them ".

Chatterjee is also the secretary-general of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

First Published: Thu, August 05 2021. 23:05 IST

