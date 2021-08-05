DoT issues LoI to Bharti's OneWeb for satellite services licence

-
ALSO READ
Bharti group backed OneWeb successfully launches 36 more satellites
Bharti Group-backed OneWeb to provide satellite internet in Kazakhstan
Bharti Group to invest $500 million to be OneWeb's largest shareholder
Srikanth Balachandran moves from Bharti Global, joins Oneweb as CFO
Bharti to invest Rs 3,700 cr into OneWeb; to become largest shareholder
-
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a letter of intent (LoI) to Bharti group-backed OneWeb for satellite services in India, according to an official source.
OneWeb is eyeing a full global coverage, including India market, by the middle of 2022 with a constellation of 648 low-earth orbit satellites.
"DoT has issued LoI for global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) licence to OneWeb.
"The company needs to submit all compliances, fees, etc., after which licence will be issued to the company. It should take about a month in the whole process," the source told PTI.
With this, Bharti group will become the only company in the country to have presence in both satellite and terrestrial communication services.
The company had applied for the licence in June 2021.
Last month, the Digital Communications Commission (DCC), formerly the Telecom Commission, had cleared a provision of using satellite connectivity in telecom networks through VSAT terminals.
With the GMPCS licence, Bharti group will have an edge in connecting its mobile towers through satellite services.
In 2020, OneWeb was acquired by the UK government and the Bharti group.
The UK government and Bharti Global invested USD 500 million each in the company last year. In January 2021, SoftBank and Hughes returned as equity investors with an additional USD 400 million investment. In April, Eutelsat made USD 550 million equity investment in the company for a 24 per cent stake.
Elon Musk-owned Starlink and other companies such as Telesat and Intelsat have also shown interest in provinding broadband services in India.
Inmarsat is already providing satellite communication services in partnership with BSNL in a limited manner.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU