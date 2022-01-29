AU Small Finance Bank net profit up 68% on strong expansion in NII

-
ALSO READ
Central Bank of India net rises 69% to Rs 279 cr in December quarter
Two price hikes in Dec qtr reverse Asian Paints' falling margin trajectory
LIC Housing Finance net profit rises 6% to Rs 767 crore in third quarter
Credit growth up 9.2% in Dec 2021 on strong growth in last fortnight of qtr
Chip crunch, pandemic, high costs drag Dec qtr auto sales to multi-year low
-
AU Small Finance Bank’s net profit rose 68 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 302 crore in the third quarter of FY22) on robust expansion in net interest income (NII) and normalisation in provisions. It had posted net profit of Rs 180 crore in Q3FY21. The Jaipur-based lender’s net interest income (NII) rose 30 per cent to Rs 820 crore in Q3 from Rs 633 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its net interest margins improved to 6.3 per cent in Q3Fy22 from 5.9 per cent a year ago.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU