HCC posts 45.7% decline in net profit to Rs 118.6 crore for Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
HCC Group signs pact with Cube for sale of Baharampore-Farakka Highway
AU Small Finance Bank's net profit soars 68% to Rs 302 cr in Dec quarter
Karnataka Bank net profit rises 8% to Rs 146 crore in December quarter
Uttam Galva Steels net loss soars to Rs 59 crore in December quarter
AU Small Finance Bank net profit up 68% on strong expansion in NII
-
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Thursday reported a 45.66 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 118.58 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had clocked a profit of Rs 64.43 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.
Its total income during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 2,695.89 crore, compared with Rs 2,416.93 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses increased to Rs 2,608.18 crore, from Rs 2,293.14 crore a year ago.
The company in a statement said HCC's debt resolution plan has been significantly advanced and is in the final stages of implementation.
It said the company is simultaneously focusing on securing new orders for business growth to capitalise on tremendous opportunities in the infrastructure space and expects the pace of order acquisition to pick up in FY 2022-23.
HCC Director and Group CEO Arjun Dhawan said HCC developed and operated Rs 7,000 crore of value-generating BOT (built-operate-transfer) projects.
The sale underscores the company's commitment to creating liquidity that will bolster both operations and future business growth, he added.
HCC Concessions (HCON) has executed a binding term sheet in respect of 100 per cent stake sale of its subsidiary Baharampore-Farakka Highways Ltd to Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte Ltd, at an enterprise value of Rs 1,279 crore, reflecting an equity valuation of Rs 600 crore, according to the statement.
In addition to the equity value, it said Rs 200 crore of earnout is payable in May 2024 contingent on achieving revenue thresholds.
Furthermore, the statement said HCON will be entitled to a material revenue share for the life of the concession.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU