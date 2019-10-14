WeWork IPO debacle a lesson, says Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

From eyeing half-a-trillion dollars in gross transaction value (GTV) to being profitable in the next two years, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, is working towards a possible initial public offering (IPO).

In conversation with Karan Choudhury, he talks about how the WeWork IPO debacle has a lesson for everyone that money is finite and results are extremely important. Edited excerpts: How is SoftBank Group looking at its India investments? Have things changed after the WeWork debacle? SoftBank is a group where there is SoftBank Corporation as well as SoftBank Group in Japan ...