Whirlpool Q1 net rises 23% to Rs 1.63 bn; total income stands at Rs 16.9 bn

Home appliances maker of India on Thursday reported a 23.41 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 1.63 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.32 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Total income during the first quarter stood at Rs 16.86 billion against Rs 16.39 billion in the year-ago period, of India Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Shares of of India dropped 0.48 per cent to close at Rs 1,730.50 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.