Why corporate India needs to focus on mental health of its employees

Every Saturday morning G, a young executive with a leading software company in Bengaluru, walks to the mall near his apartment. He waits till the doors open and then he goes in. For the next two days, the mall is his retreat, the place where he can be anxiety-free till Monday.

The city has isolated him, bringing on bouts of anxiety that make him gasp for air in his room on the days he has no workplace to go to. His colleagues had no idea of his condition until he let it slip one Friday evening while everyone was discussing their weekend plans. Abhijit Bhaduri, management consultant ...