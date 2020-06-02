Why aviation regulator is not forcing airlines to keep middle seat empty

Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday desisted from forcing airlines to keep middle seat empty. Instead, it left it to the airlines' prerogative to do so. "Airlines to allot seats in flights in such a manner that middle seats between two passengers are kept vacant to the extent possible.

If it can't due to high demand, then it must arrange for a gown for the passengers seating in middle seats," the aviation regulator said in a fresh directive. DGCA was forced to relook at the middle seat policy after an Air India ...