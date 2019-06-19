Why Laxman Narasimhan's appointment differs from other global Indian CEOs

In the pantheon of Global Indian CEOs (GICEOs), British consumer goods major RB (Reckitt Benckiser)'s recent appointment of PepsiCo’s Chief Commercial Officer Laxman Narasimhan as its global chief executive officer (CEO) is a sharp departure from past practice and history. The first generation of such CEOs such as Rajat Gupta at McKinsey and Rakesh Gangwal at United Airlines and later Indra Nooyi (Pepsi), Arun Sarin (Vodafone), Sundar Pichai (Google) and Satya Nadella (Microsoft) were fully or near total company lifers.

They were the classical insiders, so to say. But the ...