Will invest $20 bn; plan to grow revenue to $80 bn: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal

The $30-billion Vedanta group is set for an aggressive growth plan even as it enters newer areas such as semiconductor fabs. Chairman Anil Agarwal speaks to Surajeet Das Gupta on the group’s ambitious plans and more.

Edited excerpts: What is your overall growth plan for the next few years, especially as you enter new areas? Our plan is very clear. In the next four to five years, we will invest $20 billion and it has been allocated. In oil and gas, we hope to hit 500,000 barrels and will invest $4 billion, in technology we will invest $2-3 billion for the display and ...