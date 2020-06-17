Will touch full capacity utilisation level by September, says JSL's Jindal

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL), the largest maker of stainless steel, is branching out to new export markets in Korea and South America as domestic demand is unlikely to see any uptick before Q3FY21. As Covid-19 hurts demand, Abhyuday Jindal, MD of JSL tells Jayajit Dash how the company is keeping a flexible production schedule to align with customer demand and will touch full capacity utilisation level by September 2020.

Also, JSL’s fresh capex will be guided by market dynamics and impact on Ebitda growth. Edited excerpts: Steel demand is set to witness a significant contraction in ...