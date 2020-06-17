JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A

HDFC AMC's OFS fully subscribed, retail portion to be auctioned Thursday
Business Standard

Will touch full capacity utilisation level by September, says JSL's Jindal

The overall growth of stainless steel industry, like many other industries, and in fact, all of Indian economy, is bound to witness contraction in FY21, says Abhyuday Jindal

Topics
Jindal Group | Steel producers | Steel output

Jayajit Dash  |  Bhubaneswar 

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL), the largest maker of stainless steel, is branching out to new export markets in Korea and South America as domestic demand is unlikely to see any uptick before Q3FY21. As Covid-19 hurts demand, Abhyuday Jindal, MD of JSL tells Jayajit Dash how the company is keeping a flexible production schedule to align with customer demand and will touch full capacity utilisation level by September 2020.

Also, JSL’s fresh capex will be guided by market dynamics and impact on Ebitda growth. Edited excerpts: Steel demand is set to witness a significant contraction in ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 17:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU