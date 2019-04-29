Wipro Consumer Care to acquire Philippine-based Splash Corporation

-
ALSO READ
Wipro Lighting bets on global partnerships for smart lighting solutions
Smart personalisation, consumer lifestyle push personal care products' sale
Amul, Santoor, Castrol join election frenzy ahead of 'pollitical spectacle'
Sub-par monsoons could spoil volume growth story for Bajaj Consumer
Wipro beats street estimates with better Q3 numbers, revenue guidance muted
-
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, a part of Wipro Enterprises, said on Monday it has signed a agreement to acquire Splash Corporation, a Philippines-based personal care products company.
Splash had a turnover of $80 million last year and it's among the top five firms in its category in Philippines. Splash’s brands include SkinWhite (body lotions), Maxi-peel (exfoliants) and Vitress (hair conditioners).
“This is our 11th acquisition in consumer business and it reinforces our commitment to continue to invest in emerging markets to build a strong portfolio of local jewels that have created a niche market for themselves,” said Raghav Swaminathan, chief financial officer at Wipro Enterprises, on Monday.
The deal gives Wipro a strong foothold in the Philippines market, said Vineet Agrawal, chief executive officer, Wipro Consumer Care and executive director at Wipro Enterprises. “I see tremendous opportunity to further leverage the strengths of our manufacturing, R&D and sourcing for Splash brands,” he added.
Wipro Consumer Care, which started in 1945, has products in toiletries, personal care, wellness, electrical, lighting and furniture. Some its brands include Santoor, Romano and Yardley.
Wipro Consumer Care has significant presence in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Middle East, with 8 production plants in India and 7 overseas.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU