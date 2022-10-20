Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures invests in Indonesia based start-up, YOUVIT

- Ventures, the venture funding arm of & Lighting has announced its in YOUVIT, an Indonesia-based start-up offering and wellness products in gummies format for children as well as adults, the company said in its release.

The brand is focused on creating premium quality, yet affordable, products to support the daily lifestyle needs of the consumers.

Sumit Keshan, managing partner, - Ventures said, “YOUVIT is a promising start-up in the nutra segment with focus on gummies. This is our first direct in a SE Asia startup. YOUVIT is gaining strong traction among children as well as adults, with presence in Indonesia and Malaysia with plans to expand across Southeast Asia.

He added, “Wouter and Maarten are highly passionate founders who are creating a strong innovative organisation with consumer-first in mind.”

This is the company’s ninth from the fund, the earlier ones were MyGlamm, Ustraa, Power Gummies, Souflower, TAC, LetsShave, Onelife Nutriscience and DSG Consumer Fund IV.

“We continue to look at innovative in the consumer space in India and SE Asia,” Keshav said.

“We are excited to welcome Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures as part of our $6million Series B funding round. Building on the strong fundamentals of our initial years of operations, we aim to become the number one vitamin brand for urban millennials across the region.” Wouter, Co-founder and CEO of YOUVIT.

He said that with the fresh funding, the company plans to expand its product offerings, launch products in new formats, while investing in the brand and expanding the team.

“We will double-down on our omnichannel distribution model, with strong traction through online channels and our DTC platform at www.youvit.co.id, as well as presence across more than 20,000 modern retail stores.“ said Wouter.